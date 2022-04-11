HBO Max has advanced the release date of “The Batman” on its streaming service. The film directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson will hit the platform earlier than expected. In this way, DC Comics fans will be able to enjoy the new Bat film, while waiting for the next Penguin spin-off.

While “Batman Unearthed” prepares its worldwide launch on Spotify with Alfonso Herrera as the first Latin Bat, the Gotham vigilante tape also modifies its plans.

In December 2021, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kila confirmed that “The Batman” would be streaming 45 days after its theatrical release.

Gordon and Batman in “The Batman.” Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

In this way, the calendar marked April 19, 2022 as the date on which the film would be available in the platform’s catalog.

Back then, the movies and series service never made any official announcements, but this has recently changed.

“I am revenge,” a key dialogue in “The Batman.” Photo: Warner Bros.

HBO Max has confirmed that “The Batman” will be available on its streaming platform on next april 18 a day earlier than expected.

Upcoming spin-offs of “The Batman”

With the success of “The Batman” in theaters, Warner Bros and HBO Max have promoted the realization of two spin-offs that will involve director Matt Reeves.

Colin Farrell as the Penguin. Photo: Twitter/@thebatcentral

The first would be one about Colin Farrell’s Penguin and his history in the criminal underworld of Gotham City.

Meanwhile, the second will focus its narrative on a terrifying version of Arkham Asylum, where several enemies of Batman are locked up, including Barry Keoghan’s Joker.