22 years have been released to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released in 1998. But the story of Anjali, Rahul and Tina is still in the hearts of people. Even today, this film reminds me of college days. Multi-starrer Shah Rukh Khan played the lead role in this film and his opposite Kajol and Rani Mukerji were seen. At the same time, a small character Salman Khan also played in this film. So on this special occasion we tell you some interesting things related to this film

Chandrachud Singh was first offered this role

It is hardly known that Salman Khan played the role in this film, he was first offered to many other actors. One of these names is Chandrachud Singh. Chandrachud was a well-known star at that time. But he did not agree to this role. Later Salman Khan did this role of Aman Mehra.

100 million was gross collection

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was a tremendous hit. At that time, the film had a world wide gross collection of 100 crores. While its total budget was 10 crores. That is, this film was made in a mere 10 crores and it earned 10 times more. It was the second highest grossing film of that time. Dilwale Dulhania would take the first rung.

Twinkle was the first choice for Tina’s role

You will be surprised to know that the first choice for Tina’s role which Rani Mukerji played was not Rani but Twinkle Khanna. Even Twinkle signed the film and shot for a few days but then she left the film. After which this role went to Rani Mukherjee’s bag. And since then, the trio of Shahrukh, Kajol and Rani are doing amazing. In the same way, Anjali’s character was offered to Juhi Chawla, which later Kajol played extremely well.

Javed Akhtar refused to write songs

Yes … Javed Akhtar refused to write even the songs of this film. The reason for this was the title of this film. The title of the film was given by Jugal Hansraj, but Javed Sahab liked it very much and angrily refused to write the song.

These famous faces did cameos

Apart from Shahrukh, Kajol and Rani, there were many other faces in this film who may not have been there at that time but have made a different identity in the industry today. Including choreographer Geeta Kapoor, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, choreographer Farah Khan and director Nikhil Advani who appeared in different scenes of the film.