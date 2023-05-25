During the PlayStation Showcase on May 24, 2023, even the earbudsthe new ones earphones branded PlayStation, which will be usable with PS5 and PC (but let’s imagine also with other Bluetooth devices). Unfortunately Sony, apart from showing them briefly on video, has not provided any details on the matter.

On the Playstation Blogthe Japanese company has postponed to the next few months to get more details, so for now the only official information is the existence of the accessory and its design, which we can see in the video below:

It must be said that Sony is an excellence in audio products, so only the best can be expected from the PlayStation earbuds.

Indiscretions compiled by insider Tom Henderson talk about battery life of around 5 hours, i.e. in line with Apple’s AirPods, charging via charging case (also visible in the video), connectable via USB-C and launch scheduled for the current fiscal year, which will close on March 31, 2024. It’s otherwise pitch dark, so we don’t know anything about the price or the release date.