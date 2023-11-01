A specialized medical team succeeded in performing a rare ear transplant operation for a girl born with a birth defect, at Saqr Hospital, affiliated with the Emirates Health Services Corporation, in cooperation with the Visiting Doctors Office.

In detail, the Emirates Health Services Corporation explained to Emirates Today that a specialized medical team from the Ear, Nose and Throat Department at Saqr Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah performed the first surgery of its kind to transplant the ear of a girl who was born with a birth defect, in cooperation with the Visiting Doctors Office.

She reported that the 11-year-old girl was admitted to the hospital suffering from a congenital defect, which is a deficiency in the formation of the outer auricle of the ear. Immediately, the necessary diagnostic examinations were performed, including tests, x-rays, and audiometry, and special procedures were taken for the operation by designing an imprint of the shape of the auricle. The outer ear was very similar to the other ear, and the anesthesia team evaluated the child.

The surgical operation was performed by the visiting doctor, Professor of Ear, Nose, Throat and Facial Plastic Surgery at Cairo University, Dr. Mahmoud Fawzi Al-Bastar, along with specialist doctors and nurses from the hospital staff. The team of doctors performed the transplantation operation by using cartilage from the thoracic ribs, and restoring it in an artistic manner to completely resemble the shape of the pinna. The outer ear of the other ear, and the surgical operation was crowned with success, as the child was discharged after the operation in a stable condition. Her stay in the hospital took five days, when she came out in good health, and was followed up after a week in the clinic.

Director of Saqr Hospital, Dr. Mona Al-Ayyan, confirmed that this type of operation is only performed in limited centers and hospitals in the world, noting that performing it in one of the hospitals of the Emirates Health Services Corporation adds another achievement to its rich record, and confirms its position on the global health map.

Al-Ayyan said, “Saqr Hospital is considered one of the distinguished medical facilities under the umbrella of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, which provides advanced health services, due to the competence and experience of its medical and nursing staff, in addition to the development of medical technologies and devices, many of which rely on artificial intelligence, which makes it a destination.” Prime Minister for clients who wish to obtain the highest standards of medical care services.”

The girl’s father thanked the efforts of the medical staff at Saqr Hospital, expressing his happiness at the success of the surgery, which is considered the first of its kind.