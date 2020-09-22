The government of the Jewish Autonomous Region resigned after Rostislav Goldstein took office, the website reported on September 22 governments…

“The draft government decree” On the resignation of the government of the Jewish Autonomous Region “was developed in accordance with Part 2 of Art. 30 of the Charter of the Jewish Autonomous Region and part 1 of Art. 10 of the law of the Jewish Autonomous Region “On the Government of the Jewish Autonomous Region,” the message says.

These normative legal acts provide for the resignation of the powers of the regional government to the governor who took office.

Earlier that day, Goldstein’s inauguration ceremony took place. At the ceremony, he outlined the main areas of his work, namely the development of the health sector, education, culture, the creation of jobs, conditions for self-realization of youth, attracting investments to the region, etc.

“Do everything that people expect of us. Everything that the authorities must and must do, ”said the elected governor.

On September 14, it became known that Goldstein won the last governor election of the Jewish Autonomous Region, gaining 82.5% of the vote.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last December accepted the resignation of the former governor of the Jewish Autonomous Region, Alexander Levintal, appointing Rostislav Goldstein, a member of the Federation Council from the Jewish Autonomous Region, as the acting head of the region.

Elections at various levels were held in 83 constituent entities of the country (with the exception of Kabardino-Balkaria and St. Petersburg). More than 56 thousand polling stations operated across the country.