The authorities of the Jewish Autonomous Region have extended until April 15 the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus, according to website regional government on Tuesday, March 30th.

The corresponding decree was signed by the vice-governor of the EAO Dmitry Bratynenko.

“All previously existing restrictions – mask regime and observance of social distance in crowded places – will continue to operate until April 15,” it was reported.

Also, until April 15, the ban on personal receptions of citizens in the regional government has been extended. Obligatory self-isolation for residents of the region over 65 years old will remain until April 12.

On March 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that restrictions in the country could be lifted “after population immunity is established.” The head of state noted that in order for this to happen, about 70% of the adult population needs to be vaccinated.

On March 25, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin spoke about the gradual stabilization of the situation with the spread of coronavirus in the country. According to him, an explosive increase in the number of cases was avoided, and the most difficult period of the pandemic has already passed.