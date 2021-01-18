EANS-DD: Rath AG / Communication on proprietary transactions by executives in accordance with
Article 19 MAR – ANNEX
Directors’ dealings notification pursuant to Article 19 MAR transmitted by euro
adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. For the content is the
Issuer responsible.
Personal data:
Notifiable person:
Name: Andreas Pfneiszl (natural person)
Reason for the notification obligation:
Reason: The person required to report is a person with managerial responsibilities
Function: Board of Directors
Information about the issuer:
Name: Rath AG
Business details:
ISIN: AT0000767306
Description of the financial instrument: share
Type of business: sale
Date: Jan 15, 2021; UTC + 01: 00
Trading venue: Wiener Börse AG, XWBO
Currency: Euro
Price volume
23 1099
Total volume: 1099
Total price: 25277
Average price: 23
Inquiry note:
Andreas Pfneiszl ([email protected])
End of the announcement euro adhoc
Attachments to the notification:
http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/3133/4/10651047/0/Directors_Dealing_Rath_AG.pdf
