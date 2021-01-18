EANS-DD: Rath AG / Communication on proprietary transactions by executives in accordance with

Article 19 MAR – ANNEX

Directors’ dealings notification pursuant to Article 19 MAR transmitted by euro

adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. For the content is the

Issuer responsible.

Personal data:

Notifiable person:

Name: Andreas Pfneiszl (natural person)

Reason for the notification obligation:

Reason: The person required to report is a person with managerial responsibilities

Function: Board of Directors

Information about the issuer:

Name: Rath AG

Business details:

ISIN: AT0000767306

Description of the financial instrument: share

Type of business: sale

Date: Jan 15, 2021; UTC + 01: 00

Trading venue: Wiener Börse AG, XWBO

Currency: Euro

Price volume

23 1099

Total volume: 1099

Total price: 25277

Average price: 23

Inquiry note:

Andreas Pfneiszl ([email protected])

End of the announcement euro adhoc

Attachments to the notification:

http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/3133/4/10651047/0/Directors_Dealing_Rath_AG.pdf

Issuer: Rath AG

Walfischgasse 14

A-1015 Vienna

Phone: +43 1 513 4427-0

FAX: +43 1 513 4428-87

Email: [email protected]

WWW: www.rath-group.com

