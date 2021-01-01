EANS-Adhoc: Landes-Hypothekenbank Steiermark AG / Transfer of locations

Strategic business decisions

01/01/2021

Graz – The Landes-Hypothekenbank Steiermark AG and the respective local

Raiffeisen banks took the necessary steps today to

the transfer of the branches / locations Feldbach, LKH Feldbach, Fürstenfeld, Judenburg

and Schladming from Landes-Hypothekenbank Steiermark AG to the respective

local Raiffeisen banks to successfully complete as part of a closing.

The closing that took place today follows the

Announcements from August 3rd, 2020 about the conclusion of the respective purchase contracts

and the announcement of 15.09.2020 about the approval of the

respective purchase contracts by the Austrian Financial Market Authority.

