EANS-Adhoc: Landes-Hypothekenbank Steiermark AG / Transfer of locations
outside of Graz
Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 MAR
adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. For the content is the
Issuer responsible.
Strategic business decisions
01/01/2021
Graz – The Landes-Hypothekenbank Steiermark AG and the respective local
Raiffeisen banks took the necessary steps today to
the transfer of the branches / locations Feldbach, LKH Feldbach, Fürstenfeld, Judenburg
and Schladming from Landes-Hypothekenbank Steiermark AG to the respective
local Raiffeisen banks to successfully complete as part of a closing.
The closing that took place today follows the
Announcements from August 3rd, 2020 about the conclusion of the respective purchase contracts
and the announcement of 15.09.2020 about the approval of the
respective purchase contracts by the Austrian Financial Market Authority.
Inquiry note:
For more information, please contact Hypo Steiermark, Mag. Markus Schrangl
available at [email protected]
End of the announcement euro adhoc
Issuer: Landes-Hypothekenbank Steiermark AG
Radetzkystraße 15-17
A-8011 Graz
Phone: +43 (0) 316-8051-0
FAX: +43 (0) 316-8036-2059
Email: [email protected]
WWW: www.hypobank.at
ISIN: –
Indices:
Exchanges: Vienna
Language: German
.
