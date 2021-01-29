EANS-Adhoc: ATRIUM SUCCESSFULLY ISSUED ONE AS PART OF ITS EMTN PROGRAM
SUSTAINABLE BONDS IN THE ISSUE VOLUME OF? 300 MILLION, WITH A COUPON OF
2.625% AND DUE IN SEPTEMBER 2027
01/29/2021
St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands – NOT FOR SHIPPING WITHIN THE, TO
OR TO PERSONS RESIDING OR RESIDING IN THE UNITED STATES, YOURS
TERRITORIES AND SUBSIDIARIES, A STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE “UNITED STATES”) OR TO A US PERSON (LIKE
DEFINED BELOW) OR WITHIN OR IN ANOTHER JURISDICTION IN
THAT IT IS IMPROPER TO SEND THIS DOCUMENT.
ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED
ATRIUM SUCCESSFULLY ISSUED A SUSTAINABLE PART OF ITS EMTN PROGRAM
BOND WITH AN ISSUE VOLUME OF EUR 300 MILLION, WITH A COUPON OF 2.625%
AND DUE SEPTEMBER 2027
Ad hoc announcement – Jersey, January 29, 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited
(“Atrium” or the “Company” and together with its subsidiaries,
the “Group”), a leading owner, administrator and redeveloper of
Shopping malls and retail properties in Central Europe announces that
for the first time as part of their EMTN program, a sustainable bond in
Issue volume of EUR 300 million, due on September 5, 2027,
has priced (the “New Green Partial Bonds”). The New Greens
Partial bonds are issued by Atrium Finance Issuer BV (the
“Issuer”) and guaranteed by Atrium.
The new green bonds generated strong demand
an order book of EUR 1.2 billion and were at a broad
Range of European and international institutional lenders
placed, including those investors who have a special focus on
Have ESG / sustainable investment portfolios. The New Greens
Partial bonds have a coupon of 2.625% and the
The issue price of the new green bonds is 98.167%.
An amount equal to the net issue proceeds will be used for financing or
Refinancing of suitable projects and / or assets in accordance with the
Definition used in Atrium’s Green Financing Framework. Sustainalytics has
A second party opinion on the framework is created, which confirms its compliance with
confirmed the ICMA Green Bond Principles and the LMA Green Loan Principles.
As a result of the new issue, Atrium will have improved liquidity
and expects that she will be able to certain from society
to buy issued bonds denominated in euros that are in accordance with
the buyback offer launched by Atrium on January 27, 2021
and accepted for purchase.
Atrium will approve the New Green Partial Notes for the
Official List of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and for trading on the regulated market of
Apply for the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
The new green bonds were rated by Moody’s
rated BBB by Baa3 and by Fitch, which is Atrium’s corporate rating
matches.
Citigroup supported Atrium in creating the Green Financing Framework
in February 2020. Citigroup and ING acted as sustainability consultants for the
New green bonds. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING,
Morgan Stanley, Raiffeisen Bank International acted as bookrunners at the
Transaction.
The company is a closed-ended investment company based in Jersey
established and approved by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as a certified,
Fund listed in Jersey and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange and
Listed on the Amsterdam Euronext Stock Exchange. If you are unsure about the scope
the regulatory requirements based on the above regulation
and the listings apply, appropriate professional advice should be obtained
will. All investments are risky. The performance in the
Past is no guarantee of future returns. The value of the assets
can fluctuate. The results obtained in the past do not represent any
Guarantee of future results.
The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or offer to sell
Invitation to submit an offer to buy, nor is a sale of the herein
mentioned securities are made in a legal system in which such
Offer, solicitation or sale prior to the
Registration, exemption from registration or fulfillment of certain
Requirements according to the securities laws of this legal system are unlawful
would.
Any public offering of securities made pursuant to this announcement in a
EEA member state can be qualified as realized is based
exclusively to qualified investors (within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129,
the “Prospectus Regulation”) in that Member State. A public offer from
Securities classified in the UK as
can be realized, is aimed exclusively at
qualified investors within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as it is based on
of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the “UK Prospectus Regulation”) in
United Kingdom is part of national law.
This document is not a prospectus within the meaning of
Prospectus Regulation, the UK Prospectus Regulation and / or Part IV of the
Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 and as such does not constitute an offer
for sale still an invitation to submit an offer to buy
A base prospectus prepared in accordance with the Prospectus Ordinance
has been published and is available on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
Investors should use the securities referred to in this document
only on the basis of the information contained in the base prospectus and the
Subscribe or buy final terms.
This announcement is only directed to (i) persons outside of the United States
Kingdom, or (ii) professional investors referred to in Article 19 (5) of the Order
2005 (“Verodnung”) under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial
Promotion) fall, and (iii) high net worth institutions (“high net worth
entities “) as well as other persons to whom it may lawfully be transmitted
and which fall under Article 49 (2) (a) to (d) of the Regulation (all of these
Persons according to (i), (ii) and (iii) are referred to as “Relevant Persons”),
and is only addressed to relevant persons. Any making of
Investment activities to which this release relates is available only relevant
Persons available and is only carried out with relevant persons. Each
Person who is not a relevant person shouldn’t be based on this
Document or its contents and does not refer to this document or
leave its content.
This announcement is not made, directly or indirectly, in the United States
(including their territories and possessions, all states of the
United States and the District of Columbia) published or distributed
will. This announcement is not and does not constitute an offer or offer
Solicitation to buy or subscribe for securities in the United
States and is not part of such an offer or such
Request. The securities have not been and will not be made under the United States
Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”)
registered. The securities are not permitted in the United States or at
or for the account or for the benefit of US persons (as defined in the
Regulation S of the Securities Act), unless otherwise
there is an exception to the registration requirements of the Securities Act.
There will be no public offering of securities in the United States
carried out by America.
