EANS-Adhoc: ATRIUM SUCCESSFULLY ISSUED ONE AS PART OF ITS EMTN PROGRAM

SUSTAINABLE BONDS IN THE ISSUE VOLUME OF? 300 MILLION, WITH A COUPON OF

2.625% AND DUE IN SEPTEMBER 2027

————————————————– ——————————

Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 MAR by euro

adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. For the content is the

Issuer responsible.

————————————————– ——————————

Companies

01/29/2021

St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands – NOT FOR SHIPPING WITHIN THE, TO

OR TO PERSONS RESIDING OR RESIDING IN THE UNITED STATES, YOURS

TERRITORIES AND SUBSIDIARIES, A STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE “UNITED STATES”) OR TO A US PERSON (LIKE

DEFINED BELOW) OR WITHIN OR IN ANOTHER JURISDICTION IN

THAT IT IS IMPROPER TO SEND THIS DOCUMENT.

ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED

ATRIUM SUCCESSFULLY ISSUED A SUSTAINABLE PART OF ITS EMTN PROGRAM

BOND WITH AN ISSUE VOLUME OF EUR 300 MILLION, WITH A COUPON OF 2.625%

AND DUE SEPTEMBER 2027

Ad hoc announcement – Jersey, January 29, 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited

(“Atrium” or the “Company” and together with its subsidiaries,

the “Group”), a leading owner, administrator and redeveloper of

Shopping malls and retail properties in Central Europe announces that

for the first time as part of their EMTN program, a sustainable bond in

Issue volume of EUR 300 million, due on September 5, 2027,

has priced (the “New Green Partial Bonds”). The New Greens

Partial bonds are issued by Atrium Finance Issuer BV (the

“Issuer”) and guaranteed by Atrium.

The new green bonds generated strong demand

an order book of EUR 1.2 billion and were at a broad

Range of European and international institutional lenders

placed, including those investors who have a special focus on

Have ESG / sustainable investment portfolios. The New Greens

Partial bonds have a coupon of 2.625% and the

The issue price of the new green bonds is 98.167%.

An amount equal to the net issue proceeds will be used for financing or

Refinancing of suitable projects and / or assets in accordance with the

Definition used in Atrium’s Green Financing Framework. Sustainalytics has

A second party opinion on the framework is created, which confirms its compliance with

confirmed the ICMA Green Bond Principles and the LMA Green Loan Principles.

As a result of the new issue, Atrium will have improved liquidity

and expects that she will be able to certain from society

to buy issued bonds denominated in euros that are in accordance with

the buyback offer launched by Atrium on January 27, 2021

and accepted for purchase.

Atrium will approve the New Green Partial Notes for the

Official List of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and for trading on the regulated market of

Apply for the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The new green bonds were rated by Moody’s

rated BBB by Baa3 and by Fitch, which is Atrium’s corporate rating

matches.

Citigroup supported Atrium in creating the Green Financing Framework

in February 2020. Citigroup and ING acted as sustainability consultants for the

New green bonds. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING,

Morgan Stanley, Raiffeisen Bank International acted as bookrunners at the

Transaction.

For more information:

FTI Consulting Inc: +44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland, Claire Turvey

[email protected]

The company is a closed-ended investment company based in Jersey

established and approved by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as a certified,

Fund listed in Jersey and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange and

Listed on the Amsterdam Euronext Stock Exchange. If you are unsure about the scope

the regulatory requirements based on the above regulation

and the listings apply, appropriate professional advice should be obtained

will. All investments are risky. The performance in the

Past is no guarantee of future returns. The value of the assets

can fluctuate. The results obtained in the past do not represent any

Guarantee of future results.

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or offer to sell

Invitation to submit an offer to buy, nor is a sale of the herein

mentioned securities are made in a legal system in which such

Offer, solicitation or sale prior to the

Registration, exemption from registration or fulfillment of certain

Requirements according to the securities laws of this legal system are unlawful

would.

Any public offering of securities made pursuant to this announcement in a

EEA member state can be qualified as realized is based

exclusively to qualified investors (within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129,

the “Prospectus Regulation”) in that Member State. A public offer from

Securities classified in the UK as

can be realized, is aimed exclusively at

qualified investors within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as it is based on

of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the “UK Prospectus Regulation”) in

United Kingdom is part of national law.

This document is not a prospectus within the meaning of

Prospectus Regulation, the UK Prospectus Regulation and / or Part IV of the

Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 and as such does not constitute an offer

for sale still an invitation to submit an offer to buy

A base prospectus prepared in accordance with the Prospectus Ordinance

has been published and is available on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Investors should use the securities referred to in this document

only on the basis of the information contained in the base prospectus and the

Subscribe or buy final terms.

This announcement is only directed to (i) persons outside of the United States

Kingdom, or (ii) professional investors referred to in Article 19 (5) of the Order

2005 (“Verodnung”) under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial

Promotion) fall, and (iii) high net worth institutions (“high net worth

entities “) as well as other persons to whom it may lawfully be transmitted

and which fall under Article 49 (2) (a) to (d) of the Regulation (all of these

Persons according to (i), (ii) and (iii) are referred to as “Relevant Persons”),

and is only addressed to relevant persons. Any making of

Investment activities to which this release relates is available only relevant

Persons available and is only carried out with relevant persons. Each

Person who is not a relevant person shouldn’t be based on this

Document or its contents and does not refer to this document or

leave its content.

This announcement is not made, directly or indirectly, in the United States

(including their territories and possessions, all states of the

United States and the District of Columbia) published or distributed

will. This announcement is not and does not constitute an offer or offer

Solicitation to buy or subscribe for securities in the United

States and is not part of such an offer or such

Request. The securities have not been and will not be made under the United States

Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”)

registered. The securities are not permitted in the United States or at

or for the account or for the benefit of US persons (as defined in the

Regulation S of the Securities Act), unless otherwise

there is an exception to the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

There will be no public offering of securities in the United States

carried out by America.

Inquiry note:

FTI Consulting Inc:

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland, Claire Turvey

[email protected]

End of the announcement euro adhoc

————————————————– ——————————

Issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Seaton Place 11-15

UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands

Phone: +44 (0) 20 7831 3113

FAX:

Email: [email protected]

WWW: http://www.aere.com

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752

Indices:

Stock exchanges: Vienna, Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Language: German