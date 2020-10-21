EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification of proprietary transactions

of executives according to article 19 MAR

Directors’ dealings notification pursuant to Article 19 MAR transmitted by euro

adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. For the content is the

Issuer responsible.

Personal data:

Notifiable person:

Name: GAZIT GAIA Limited, a private limited company registered in Jersey

(Legal person)

Reason for the notification obligation:

Reason: Reportable person is a legal person closely related to

a person with managerial responsibilities

First and last name: Chaim Katzman

Function: Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Information about the issuer:

Name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited

LEI: 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56

Business details:

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752

Description of the financial instrument: stocks

Business type: purchase

Date: 10/19/2020; UTC + 02: 00

Trading center: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO

Currency: Euro

Price volume

2.3024 99037

Total volume: 99037

Total price: 228022.7888

Average price: 2.3024

End of the announcement euro adhoc

