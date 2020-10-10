EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification of proprietary transactions
of executives according to article 19 MAR
Personal data:
Notifiable person:
Name: GAZIT GAIA Limited, a private limited company registered in Jersey
(Legal person)
Reason for the notification obligation:
Reason: Reportable person is a legal person closely related to
a person with managerial responsibilities
First and last name: Chaim Katzman
Function: Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Information about the issuer:
Name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
LEI: 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56
Business details:
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
Description of the financial instrument: stocks
Business type: purchase
Date: 10/7/2020; UTC + 02: 00
Trading place: Outside a trading place
Currency: Euro
Price volume
2.34892 76346
Total volume: 76,346
Total price: 179330.64632
Average price: 2.34892
Issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Seaton Place 11-15
UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7831 3113
FAX:
Email: [email protected]
WWW: http://www.aere.com
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
Indices:
Stock exchanges: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Vienna
Language: German
