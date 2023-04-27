Thursday, April 27, 2023
eagles vs. Santa Fe, live: follow the minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 27, 2023
in Sports
0
eagles vs. Santa Fe, live: follow the minute by minute


close

Santa Fe vs. Bucaramanga

Santa Fe vs. Bucaramanga. Celebration of Jonathan Barboza

Photo:

Mauricio Moreno. TIME

Santa Fe vs. Bucaramanga. Celebration of Jonathan Barboza

They face each other in a match on date 16 of the League.

Santa Fe Independent will relive this Wednesday the duel that was the hinge of his campaign: before facing Águilas Doradas in the Copa Sudamericana, coach Harold Rivera was in doubt and the pressure to change him was enormous.

The 1-2 victory, on March 8, put Santa Fe in the group stage of the international tournament and gave it the confidence to straighten out the path in the League.
Today, Santa Fe once again faces the Antioquia team, leader of the League, this time at the Alberto Grisales stadium, in Rionegro (6:20 in the afternoon, with a signal from Win Sports +).

It should be remembered that the South American game was played at the Atanasio Girardot, because Conmebol did not endorse the original setting.

Minute by minute

SPORTS

See also  Alfredo Arias, in Santa Fe: "The lion is the lion, and we are going to go for everything"

