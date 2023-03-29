Thursday, March 30, 2023
Eagle | Two were injured in the crash, the police caught up with the driver who was leaving the scene

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 29, 2023
in World Europe
The rescue service removed the second driver from his car and he was transported by helicopter to the hospital.

In Kotka there was a side crash involving two cars early Wednesday afternoon.

The collision happened at the traffic lights at the intersection of Ahlströmintie and Karhulantie. According to a press release from the rescue service, the other motorist left the scene before the first rescue service unit arrived, but according to the police, he was soon found at the scene.

“Another person had gotten out of his car and was leaving the scene on foot, but he was caught,” the inspector on duty of the Southeastern Finland Police Department Harri Horttanainen tells.

Each the driver was injured in the collision. The driver of the car involved in the collision was extricated from the car with tools and flown by helicopter to Helsinki’s Meilahti Hospital for treatment. The other driver was taken to a local medical unit. There were no passengers in the cars.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Firefighter on duty in Kymenlaakso Petteri Markkanen says that the car had come at high speed through the traffic lights to the side of the other.

The intersection was closed to traffic for about an hour.

