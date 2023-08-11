In the brutal midday heat of South Texas, pecan farmer Magali Urbina must deal with a frequent scene in this area: a dehydrated and injured migrant family on their property.

Across from her, Border Patrol agents place an IV in the arm of the father, a 32-year-old Venezuelan with dark bruises and recent cuts. He has a swollen body.

His 22-year-old wife sits next to him crying while their two children, ages 5 and 8, look on in alarm.

“This happens every day with that wire,” Urbina says, pointing to the chaotic coils of barbed wire glistening in the sun at Heavenly Farms, the property she and her husband, Hugo, manage in the small town of Eagle Pass.

“I’ve seen this every day this week,” he says. He recounts that a few days earlier she helped free a pregnant woman from the concertina wire.

A controversial strategy

This Venezuelan family came face to face with the effect of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s border strategy: floating barriers on the Rio Grande and a riverbank surrounded by barbed wire and guarded by state and local police and the National Guard. from Texas.

State authorities allege that the plan, known as Operation Lone Star, seeks to prevent the illegal entry of nearly 400,000 migrants into the United States, more than 30,000 criminal arrests and the seizure of hundreds of millions of potentially lethal doses of fentanyl.

“Until President (Joe) Biden reverses his open border policies and does his job to secure the border, Texas will continue to protect Texans and Americans from chaos along the border,” the leaders of the operation said in a joint statement published on July 18.

However, this strategy has received severe criticism from the Biden government.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre recently referred to the reported mistreatment of migrants by Texas police officers as “abhorrent” and “despicable.”

Caught between the two fronts in this debate is Eagle Pass, a small town of about 30,000 that sits across the Rio Grande from the Mexican city of Piedras Negras.

“Territory War”

In Eagle Pass, authorities seized one of the city’s main parks, built makeshift container walls and deployed a controversial line of buoys in the river to deter migrants, a move that sparked local and federal lawsuits and a diplomatic denunciation from Mexico.

Critics of the buoys say they are a political stunt and unlikely to have a significant impact on the flow of migrants. In recent days, several groups have crossed the river in the vicinity of the barrier.

“They have turned Eagle Pass into a war zone,” Jessie Fuentes, the owner of a local kayak company who sued the Texas government over the buoys, told the BBC.

“I feel like I’m in a turf war between the federal and state governments. And in the middle is our community,” he added.

Fuentes, a retired professor, is one of the Eagle Pass residents who says Operation Lone Star turned his life upside down. In his case, the border buoys frustrated his attempt to make more money and supplement his pension by offering kayak tours on the Rio Grande.

“My goal in life was to relax in that river and show people how beautiful it is,” he said. “But that went to hell. To me, it’s not political. It’s the other P, it’s personal. I cried when I saw those barriers.”

Nowhere in Eagle Pass is the deployment of Operation Lone Star more visible than at Heavenly Farms, the Urbina family’s sprawling 300-acre pecan farm on the outskirts of Eagle Pass near the river buoys.

The outer edges of the property along the Rio Grande were taken over by state authorities, who put up embankments, barbed wire and closed fences in an attempt to deter migrants from crossing into the United States.

These measures, the Urbina family affirms, were taken despite their protests and pleas, both for their property and for the safety of the migrants.

“They are trespassing on our property and militarizing it. We can’t even enter the area,” said Hugo Urbina. “They basically stole and destroyed a piece of our property.”

Urbina said the constant movement of heavy trucks and military vehicles affected the farm’s production levels, which he believes is due to the “constant flow of dirt” in the air.

“It’s been devastating for us,” he said. “And they don’t even allow the border patrol to do their job properly. It became an unsafe situation.”

The economic benefit

Eagle Pass residents have traditionally had a close relationship with the Border Patrol. Many residents, across the political spectrum, say they support a strong border, even if they disagree with Abbott’s tactics and strategy.

“There are a lot of different reactions within the community, because of all the [migrantes] who are on the streets or have been released,” said Pepe Aranda, a former two-term Eagle Pass mayor who now runs a real estate agency.

“It’s very divided right now.”

Others point out that, although the operation altered some areas of life in the city, it also generated benefits for certain sectors of the local economy.

“It’s the part that nobody wants to say out loud,” said a local businessman who asked not to be named. “There is a lot of money involved in this.”

Hotels, for example, are filled with members of the National Guard and state troopers from out of town, while restaurants receive a constant stream of uniformed personnel.

“Complicated, I would say, is the best word to describe what is happening,” said Elías Díaz, a member of the Eagle Pass city council. “This is a town that lacks a lot of infrastructure. A lot of people live in poverty.”

“We see a lot of money being pumped into the operation. Some of it creates jobs for people and keeps hotels full,” Diaz added. “But at the same time, it has done nothing but create chaos to try to stop migration.”

Abbott and Texas officials ignore criticism of Operation Lone Star. They refute claims that migrants are being mistreated and vow to fight any legal challenges to their authority in court.

The federal government, for its part, has already filed a legal challenge over the river buoys and is investigating reports of migrants being mistreated.

On the ground in Eagle Pass, some said they fear their voices will be lost amid the broader debate among politicians far from the border.

“Talk to us,” Fuentes pleaded. “Don’t come and build walls or barriers without really knowing our area. Don’t disrespect us.”

