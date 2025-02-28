Spain is a country that is characterized by its precious landscapes, An exquisite gastronomy and some of the most beautiful parties in the world. Proof of this is Carnival, a celebration in which people go out with their best costumes and in which typical dishes cannot be missing.

One of the Traditional Carnival Desserts We found it in the Region of Murcia, whose party was declared of national tourist interest and that is accompanied by a delicious sweet who cannot lose you.

With more than two centuries of history, the Carnival of Águilas, in Murcia, is one of the most impressive in Spain. There you will find the Exquisite eagle frittersa very simple, cheap and versatile recipe that you can do from home comfort if you don’t have the opportunity to move to the area.

Buñuelos | Istock

The step by step

Ingredients:

1 egg

125 grams of pastry flour

125 milliliters of milk

4 grams of chemical yeast

Olive or sunflower oil

Salt and sugar

The recipe:

In a bowl, beat the egg and milk with a tablespoon of oil. Add the flour, sugar, yeast and a little salt and beat Until there is a homogeneous mixture. Take small portions of the dough and fry on both sides in a pan with oil. This process is very fast and important watch that they don’t stick one with each other. Finally, take out the fritters and leave on a piece of kitchen paper to remove excess oil. Once at room temperature, Back with a little sugar And ready to enjoy.