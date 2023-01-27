Eagle | A pedestrian died after being hit by a motorist at a crosswalk

A car driver collided with a pedestrian on the crosswalk in Kotka. A pedestrian died in an accident.

On the protected road a pedestrian died in a traffic accident in Kotka on Friday, says the Southeastern Finland Police Department in its announcement.

The accident happened around 12 o’clock during the day in Kotka’s Hovisaari at the intersection of Kotkantie and Lainekatu. According to the police, the car driver had been driving along Kotkantie towards Kotkansaari and collided with a pedestrian crossing Kotkantie at Lainekatu. The pedestrian was in the crosswalk.

According to the police, the pedestrian who died in the accident was a man from Kotka born in 1960.

The matter is being investigated as a gross endangerment of traffic safety and a fatal accident. The police will not give any more information about the case for the time being, but will continue the preliminary investigation of the accident.