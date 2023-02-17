Eagle | A car driver killed a pedestrian – Police are looking for eyewitnesses

The traffic accident that caused the pedestrian’s death occurred on Kotkantie at the intersection of Lainekatu on January 27.

Police needs further observations about the traffic accident in Kotka at the end of January, in which one pedestrian died.

The accident happened on January 27 in Kotkantie at the crosswalk at the intersection of Lainekatu around noon, the police say in their press release.

The rescue service told STT in January that the accident was probably a crash in which a car hit a person.

Southeast Finland the police department now says that they are looking for eyewitnesses to the traffic accident as well as others who know something about what happened.

In particular, the police are asking the driver of the orange van that went on Kotkantie towards the center of Kotka to contact the police. According to the police release, the van may have been a Peugeot or Citroën.

You can contact the police either by e-mail at [email protected] or by phone at 050 4479 574.