One emphasized a stricter asylum policy. The other called standing up against racism and discrimination. The third spoke of tough measures in the fight against crime. And the fourth about more prospects for farmers.

At the presentation of the new coalition agreement, the four party leaders of VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie were all able to point out achievements on Wednesday afternoon that they achieved during the final negotiations, which lasted 47 days. Not necessarily in terms of profit or loss, but in priorities that they consider important for themselves and their supporters.

After the lengthy formation process, in which mainly blockades and boycotts existed in the first six months, the four group leaders finally managed to – in the words of Gert-Jan Segers – “not stand with their backs to each other”. The Dutch political coalition culture, ChristenUnie leader said in his explanation, is ultimately successful “because very different people with very different views have started working together again and again”.

That makes a coalition agreement a coalition agreement: hundreds of new policy measures on which the four parties do not all agree, but the end result will be supported by all four.

And yet, if you look at all the more than 250 announced proposals in the actually not very concise coalition agreement (47 pages plus 25 pages of financial annex), it is easy to indicate which party has dragged in something or has had to leave a feather in which areas.

Divisive War Christian Union-D66

For example, the rift between Segers’ own ChristenUnie and D66 is a good example of give and take: the ‘medical-ethical issues’, as they are called in the coalition agreement. It concerns three concrete issues: abortion policy, the law on ‘completed life’ submitted by D66 last year and the expansion of the Embryo Act.

The ChristenUnie, which firmly puts the brakes on these three issues, has been given room for aspects such as ‘preventing unintended pregnancies’ and ‘aging with dignity’.

D66 has obtained that the modernization of the Abortion Act can be submitted to parliament as a free issue. That makes it a promising bill.

The ChristenUnie was able to successfully throw up a hurdle with the Embryo Act, also desired by D66. Although VVD and D66 may prepare “an initiative law”, it may not yet be submitted during the coming cabinet term.

Many D66 wishes fulfilled

D66 has achieved a great deal on many other, much larger themes. In her campaign and during the formation process, party leader Sigrid Kaag has constantly emphasized the need for major steps in climate policy, in the housing market, in education and in European cooperation. After lifting the blockade against the ChristenUnie at the end of September, she promised her supporters to fully commit to it. That certainly seems to have worked. Billions of euros will be spent on building additional housing, as well as on education, research and innovation. There will be a 35 billion fund to combat climate change – and the target for CO 2 reduction is increased.

At the international level, the new cabinet intends to take ‘a leading role’ in Europe ‘to make the EU more decisive, economically stronger, greener and safer.

Right sound on safety

For the VVD and CDA, who fear a lot of electoral competition from the fragmented opposition on the right wing, it will still be difficult to sell that typical D66 policy. For voters of PVV or Forum for Democracy, further European integration and expensive climate policy is an abomination.

The right-wing voice that Mark Rutte and Wopke Hoekstra can then counter is strong language in the field of security and migration. In the security section of the new coalition agreement, prevention embraced by the left goes hand in hand with repression. Hoekstra repeated on Wednesday what he had said so often in the election campaign: “tough measures” are needed to tackle subversive (drug) crime. And Rutte also spoke typical VVD language by saying that “criminals should not rule the streets”. Just like his mantra on migration: “We need to get a grip on our borders.” Asylum and migration policy, the new cabinet writes, must be “just, humane and effective”. With the latter, VVD and CDA will also have meant an effective return policy for migrants who do not receive a residence permit.

Leaked concept helped VVD

Shortly after the presentation of the coalition agreement of Rutte II in 2012, the VVD was whistled back by its supporters on the income-related healthcare premium. The same publicity riot was prevented this time. In mid-November, a number of draft proposals from VVD and CDA were sent via de Volkskrant leaked (and via Gert-Jan Segers who had left this document in the train). It stated, among other things, that ‘the tax treatment of the residential domain’ could be discussed. That is Hague jargon for: the mortgage interest deduction will be further limited. The Telegraph headlined a day later: ‘Homeowner dangles at VVD’.

This has apparently strengthened Rutte’s negotiating position to such an extent that the word mortgage interest deduction does not appear in the new coalition agreement.

Newsletter

NRC The Hague Mood Follow the formation closely and become an initiate in The Hague yourself