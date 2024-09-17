Ciudad Juarez.- The Chamizal Museum of Archaeology and History (MAHCH) already has a model alluding to the Battle of Chapultepec Castle, which took place on September 13, 1847.

The piece was made by the University Militarized Sports Pentathlon, Juárez Sub-Zone, Chihuahua Zone, which made the delivery yesterday at the facilities of the cultural center in a ceremony.

“Following the Battle of Chapultepec Castle and the defeat of the Mexican Army, the United States (US) entered the capital and signed treaties that led to the US taking over a large part of the then young Mexican Republic,” explained Luis Ulises Castañeda Martínez, a museum guide.

The model measures approximately 1.70 meters by 60 centimeters (cm) and is 40 cm high, and was placed next to the entrance of the MAHCH.

These activities are intended to encourage community participation in learning about the history of national holidays, he said.

“The mission of museums is to bring knowledge to the people, in the case of the Battle of the Boys Heroes or the Chapultepec Castle, which took place on September 13, it is a historic date for the Independence of Mexico,” he said.

The ceremony included flag honors, led by the escort of the Militarized Sports Pentathlon and the director of Ipacult, Mayra Judith Barajas, as well as historian Rafael Castro, who at the end gave a talk on the relevance of September 13.

The award ceremony was held at 12:00 noon outside the museum.

