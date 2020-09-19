The genetic and biographical lottery plays a large role in susceptibility to covid-19. There are people who do not even know that they have suffered the contagion – the already famous asymptomatic ones -, people who have had something similar to a cold, many who have had a hard time to overcome the disease and others who have simply died. Most critically ill patients have pulmonary symptoms, as might be expected from a respiratory virus, but others have their kidneys and pancreas, their hearts and brains infected. These huge individual differences make up one of the central enigmas of COVID-19, and scientists know that it is urgent to solve it. The management of patients and the application of optimal treatments critically depend on it.

Carolyn Rydyznski Moderbacher and her colleagues at the Institute of Immunology in La Jolla, California, just present in Cell an investigation that bites into the core of the problem. According to their data, the central issue is the coordination of the individual’s immune system. We have all heard the murga that our defenses are an army that fights against the invader as if it were the Normandy landing, but the truth is that the immune system represents one of the most sophisticated and exquisite products that biological evolution has generated. Compared to him, the greatest army led by the brightest strategist pales as Saturn next to Jupiter, a celestial duet we have observed this summer in all its glory.

To begin with, a part of the immune system is “innate.” It consists of cells that wake up as soon as they detect practically anything they have not seen before. They are the fastest, but also the grossest. They don’t care if SARS-CoV-2 or plague bacteria get in, and they fire long before asking. Slower and much more refined is the “adaptive” immune response. This word has a very specific meaning in biology. It means that a biological entity — a species, an organism, or the immune system — has responded to the environment and has reached some kind of agreement with it: it has adapted to it. In the case of the immune system, our blood cells respond to SARS-CoV-2 by generating antibodies and cell receptors that are exquisitely specialized in recognizing and destroying the virus.

When one examines the guts of that system, one cannot help but be dazzled by the creative power of evolution. Human genes themselves mutate and recombine to organize the response against the invader, produce a vast array of antibodies and cell receptors, and when one of them neutralizes the virus, the cell that invented them receives the signal to proliferate above the cells. the rest. Rydyznski Moderbacher’s research reveals a good correlation between the incoordination of each individual’s immune response and the severity of their case. It should be noted that this coordination tends to deteriorate after the age of 65, which explains why this age group exhibits a higher risk of death. These results will be useful in the immediate future.

