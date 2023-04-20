President says there is no room in the country for those who are fascists and for those who do not like democracy

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said on Wednesday (April 19, 2023) that all extremists who participated in the January 8 acts will be judged. He declared that there is no room in Brazil for those who “don’t like democracy”.

“[Cada um] You will be entitled to the presumption of innocence, which I did not have, but we will not stop judging each coup because in this country there is no room for Nazis, fascists and those who do not like democracy”, he said at an inaugural event for the members of the Social Participation Council.

The day after the invasion of the headquarters of the 3 powers, on January 9, 1,406 people were arrested in preventive custody. Currently, 181 men and 82 women are under closed regime. Those released comply with precautionary measures, such as the use of electronic anklets.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), determined on Friday (April 14) that the Federal Police conduct a hearing of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in inquiry that investigates intellectual authors of the 8th of January.

At the event, Lula said that he did not win the elections for “complain and curse Bolsonaro” and who does not have “resentment and hurt”, but criticized the former president.

“It is indescribable that everything we created in practically 13 years of government they destroyed in 4 years. That’s impressive. Proves a popular saying, it is much easier to destroy than to build […] They managed to destroy it thinking we wouldn’t come back. Look at us here again”, he declared.

The president also stated that one of the functions of the Minister of Comptroller General of the Union, Vinicius Carvalho, is to identify deviations committed in the Bolsonaro administration.

“He [ministro da CGU] knows that we cannot allow deviation. For now, he is in charge of denouncing the deviations made by Bolsonaro and others who worked with him. Let’s see where he goes with this task.“, he said.

Lula made the statements during the inauguration ceremony of the Social Participation Council and the launch of the Social Participation Council Elaboration process.

According to the government, the council is intended to listen to civil society and advise the president in his dialogue with social organizations, popular movements and trade unions.

January 8th

Rapporteur of the investigation at the STF, Alexandre de Moraes accepted the complaint of 100 involved in the attacks on January 8 against the headquarters of the Three Powers. Court ministers still have until Monday (April 24), at 11:59 pm, to vote. The Supreme Court began the collegiate analysis of the case at midnight on Tuesday (April 18), in the virtual plenary. It was a symbolic date: the judgment is held when 100 days have passed since the attacks.

This Wednesday, the GSI (Institutional Security Office) released a note stating that the conduct of the minister of the portfolio, reserve general Marco Gonçalves Dias, and other members of the cabinet is being investigated in an internal investigation.

The statement was published after the CNN Brazil released images where Dias and other members of the GSI appear on the day of the invasion of Planalto, January 8. According to the note from the office, the agents were working to evacuate the floors of the Planalto.

A public hearing with Dias at the House Public Security Commission was scheduled for this Wednesday, but the minister did not attend for medical reasons.