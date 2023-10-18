Minister Mauro Vieira, of Foreign Affairs, regretted the rejection of the Brazilian resolution that called for Israel’s ceasefire against Hamas and which has already led to the deaths of more than 3,000 people in the Gaza Strip, this Wednesday morning (18) . The proposal was only denied by the United States, a permanent member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council, which makes approval completely unfeasible.

In total, the Brazilian resolution had 12 votes in favor and two abstentions, from Russia and the United Kingdom. The US claimed that the proposal did not recognize Israel’s right to defend itself against the terrorist aggression that began on the 7th.

“Unfortunately, it was not possible to approve this resolution, there was a clear division of opinions. But, I think that, from our point of view, we made every possible effort to cease hostilities and stop human sacrifice and provide some type of assistance to the local populations and Brazilians who are still in the Gaza Strip,” he said.

Vieira also stated that what happens from now on will be the responsibility of each country, in which “each country will have had its own inspiration” to approve or deny the resolution.

The presentation of the Brazilian proposal was made by the country’s representative on the Council, ambassador Sérgio França Danese, who temporarily presides over the collegiate.

Mauro Vieira stated that Brazilian diplomacy sought to talk to all the representatives of other countries in the Council, since last Friday (13), so that a text could be prepared that was “the most palatable to everyone, that accommodated everyone’s needs”. He himself accompanied and guided the diplomats in the first steps of the resolution, in New York, before returning to Brazil at the weekend.

“After intense and multiple consultations, we presented a text that was accepted by 12 of the 15 members of the Security Council”, he explained.

The text, he says, basically focused on the cessation of hostilities against the civilian population of Gaza, the opening of a corridor for the exit of foreigners who are in the conflicted territory – including around 30 Brazilians –, and the sending of humanitarian aid.

Washington’s representation on the UN Security Council also stated that the main attempt to resolve the conflict is currently being made by President Joe Biden, who is in Israel this Wednesday (18).

The minister also said that he and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) have been talking to Egyptian authorities about the withdrawal of Brazilians from Gaza, such as Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sissi.

Lula was personally involved in negotiations with regional leaders, including that of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, to make Brazil more relevant on the international stage. The American veto frustrates these claims.

Since the attacks began on the 7th, more than 4,000 people have died, including around 3,000 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis, as well as foreigners who were in Israel at the time of the attacks on the 7th. Among them, four Brazilians and direct relatives.