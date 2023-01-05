Mexico. – The Mexican singer-songwriter Gloria Trevi is between a rock and a hard place, well, yesterday it was revealed that the singer would be facing a new lawsuit in the United States related to the case of Clan Trevi-Andrade.

the american magazine rolling stones shared an official article where it is reported that after more than two decades of the complaint of the producer Sergio Andrade and Gloria Trevi, for kidnapping, corruption, abuse and rape of minors. The interpreter, would be again andFacing a new lawsuit, where there are two people who claim to have been victims of the Trevi-Andrade Clan from when they were between 13 and 15 years old.

“Gloria Trevi faces a new civil lawsuit in Los Angeles, which revives the claims that underage girls were procured for her former producer Sergio Andrade”, can be read in the article published by the American magazine rolling stones.

So far, the 54-year-old Mexican interpreter has not publicly responded to the accusations of the new civil lawsuit in Los Angeles, however, Gloria Trevi through social networks shared a video where it indicates that “Each blow has made her stronger”.

“Dark of the night, it is when the Aurora will begin, when it will begin to dawn. I am super excited here in Spain, I am going to feel the procession of the Three Kings here and I am going to be filled with a lot of energy for many things to come,” said the Mexican interpreter Gloria Trevi, who is on vacation in Spain.

In addition, I take this opportunity to announce that soon would continue with his “Isla Divina World Tour” tour by some important cities in Mexico, “So get ready because we are going to have Isla Divina in the Auditorium in Mexico, in Monterrey and in many other cities in Mexico, in central South America,” explained the singer Gloria Trevi, originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León .

Finally, the woman from Monterrey ended the video from Spain with, “I am going to prepare for everything that any human being on the planet has to prepare for, for good and to fight against anything, see you, I love you very much and that be fine, I’m fine.”