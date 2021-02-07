A new star wars shooting game It could be released by EA later this year, if a new rumor is to be believed on the internet. Although the Star Wars license is now expanding to multiple publishers and developers, EA has said that it will continue to make Star Wars games. And while many assumed that this was referring to Jedi: Fallen Order 2 and mobile game money generators like Galaxy of Heroes, it’s not impossible that another shooter could come from EA.
Both EA’s Battlefront titles were commercially successful, despite the criticism of the first for the lack of content and the controversy of the microtransactions of the second. This rumor comes from a until now reliable source on the “GamingLeaksAndRumors” subreddit known as OrcaOrcaisnotalone. His only other post was one about the re-release of the original two Knights of the Old Republic as light remasters for current consoles, a rumor that has since been corroborated by many other sources. So it would be possible to know more about the new Star Wars shooting game.
EA would release a new Star Wars shooter in 2021
Orca’s new post says EA has plans to launch a new small scale Star Wars shooter game later this year. Orca compares the alleged game to Star Wars: Squadrons in terms of scale. That game had a small scope for a single player and a multiplayer with more content. They also claim that the new Star Wars shooter has been in development for a little over two years and is being made on Unreal Engine 4.
The game is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of this year for all major platforms. One question that arises is which of the EA studios is creating this new Star Wars shooter. Almost all EA titles are made with the Frostbite engine, a proprietary engine created by Battlefield and Star Wars developer Battlefront DICE. The only major EA studio not using Frostbite is Respawn Entertainment.
