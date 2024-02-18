













That is, the main character will be a Mandalorian like Din Djarin, alias Mando. However, it's unclear if he's based on the Lucasfilm and Disney+ show or just revisits the idea of ​​a bounty hunter roaming the galaxy.

As revealed by this style title The Mandalorian It will have a first-person view and perhaps will be set in the time of the Galactic Empire. Specifically, between the end of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi.

The main objective in the game will be to capture various individuals, alive or dead, to obtain their rewards. For this, a wide range of weapons and devices will be available that will be familiar to many.

This is how the protagonist, like Mando in The Mandalorianyou can use a wrist-launched rocket, a grappling hook, and even a visor to mark both enemies and rewards.

This video game from Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment will stand out for its speed. All because the Mandalorian will be able to move from one place to another with his rocket backpack. However, this title will not be open world.

In reality, its approach will be more linear, in addition to being based on levels. The adventure will take place on various planets in the Star Wars universe, as in the case of The Mandalorian.

Regarding its launch, there seems to be nothing clear, and in fact, its development will take one or two more years.

It is not known if by any chance it will have a multiplayer mode. All that remains is to wait and see if this title is confirmed soon.

With details from Insider Gaming.

