Electronic Arts would be collaborating with Marvel Games to create different projects related to the brand. In recent days, new details have emerged regarding a Black Panther game that would be in development at a new EA studio. While this title is still in the very early stages of creation, it is assumed that it is not the only Marvel-associated game that EA is working on.

According to Jeff Grubb of Giant Bomb, EA is working on another Marvel-related game that doesn’t involve Black Panther. Grubb was the one who revealed the details of this open-world game on Black Panther and added that he heard that another similar project is also underway at EA. However, he didn’t add anything specific about the game, like the character, the superhero team or the genre.

Grubb believes that EA has probably entered into a deal with Marvel similar to the one previously entered into by Square Enix. In its collaboration with Marvel Games, Square has released titles such as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Marvel’s Avengers. After these releases, however, Square ended up selling both studios that made the games, which means that the Japanese publisher has likely stopped working with Marvel for the time being.

It’s also worth noting that similar news has been spread over the past month suggesting further collaboration between Marvel and EA. One such news even hinted that EA might be working on a fighting game set in the Marvel universe. While there’s obviously no guarantee such a project will come true, Marvel certainly has a long history in the fighting game scene, which would make a return to this genre plausible.

