As well as Ubisoft, which could end up in the hands of a larger companythere is a possibility that the same thing happens with Electronic Arts. A report reveals that EA would be more than willing to buy or merge with Disney, amazon either Manzana.

But the aforementioned are only part of ‘a number of different potential suitors’ who are looking to take over this company. The franchises it manages are one of its great attractions.

The financial medium where the information comes from stated that EA has been ‘persistent in the search for a sale’ with companies of the stature of amazon, Manzana, Disney And till NBCUniversal.

All because she’s inspired by what happened with the deal between microsoft Y Activision, which seems to be a done thing. That is why she is involved in discussions with various companies, especially those with different properties.

for the shared Electronic Arts prefers a merger more than a sale. Especially the one that allows its current CEO, Andrew Wilsonremain as the CEO in charge of the company born from this process.

That is something that could happen, since a purchase would necessarily imply the departure of the executives of EAincluding of course Wilson. You still want to stay in the direction and maintain control around you.

Would Disney, Amazon or Apple accept what EA asks?

It’s hard to predict if things will go your way EAespecially in cases of Disney, amazon either Manzana. At least the former tends to keep key personnel in top positions.

You just have to see what happened in the cases of lucasfilm Y Marvel Studioswhich have kathleen kennedy Y Kevin Feig, respectively. But in the field of video games, the company has not been so lucky and currently prefers to license its content.

amazon It has also had some trouble breaking into the industry, but things seem to be looking up. As to Manzana… is a great unknown. But it seems that things in relation to Electronic Arts Y NBCUniversal they did not go well.

Both parties were unable to reach an agreement regarding the structure of the merger or the price. john reseburgspokesman for EAshowed that they do not comment on rumors and speculation.

If you want to know more about Electronic Arts consult landgamer. We still have more information about video games in general.