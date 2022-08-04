While last week there were rumors of the development of an open-world single-player title dedicated to Black Panther by Electronic Artsit seems that the publisher has another title in the pipeline Marvel.

Giant Bomb’s Jeff Grubb revealed the news during a recent Game Mess Mornings Twitch stream, pointing out that it is a single-player title.

No other details were given, but insider Tom Henderson has heard a few other rumors talking about Iron Man. Since nothing concrete has yet emerged, he advised placing the news in the “rumor” category for the time being.

An Iron Man title actually wouldn’t be that surprising. Camouflaj and Sony Interactive Entertainment released Marvel’s Iron Man VR in June 2020 for PlayStation VR. It was a first person shooter where players could fly using Tony Stark’s armor and blow up enemies. Despite mixed reception from critics, the title has demonstrated how a single player game based on the Iron Man comics can work.

Rumor: EA is working on another single player Marvel game in addition to Black Panther.https://t.co/NvETqZPul0 pic.twitter.com/qPHn81nyMA – Okami Games (@ Okami13_) August 3, 2022



I’ve heard a few rumors that it’s Iron Man but I never had anything concrete to fully report on. Put this heavily under the “rumor” category for now and if I hear / see more information that’s concrete I’ll report on it properly. Just thought it was worth mentioning. https://t.co/MF3ddG04yR – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 3, 2022



Of course, as Henderson noted, it’s all about rumors. It is not yet clear where the development of this possible new Marvel game is.

Source: Gamingbolt.