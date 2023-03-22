IT’S AT has unveiled via its official website that in the coming months will permanently close the servers Of seven gamesincluding Syndicate, the PS3 version of Half-Life 2 and Apex Legends Mobile.

Here is the complete list:

Half-Life 2 (PS3) – March 28th

Shadows of the Damned (PS3 and Xbox 360) – March 28

NHL21 (removed from EA Play) – April 30th

Apex Legends Mobile (iOS and Android) – May 1st

Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning (PS3, Xbox 360 and PC) – May 15

Warp – (PS3, Xbox 360 & PC) – May 15th

Syndicate (PS3, Xbox 360 and PC) – June 12th

We are mostly talking about rather dated titles, mostly from the PS3 and Xbox 360 era and which therefore have received over 10 years of support from EA, sorry in any case for all those players who are still playing or who had plan to do it in the future and so now they have to speed things up.

The anomaly is represented by Apex Legends Mobile, given that it was launched on May 17, 2022. Despite having reached 23 million players, EA has decided to close its doors less than a year after its debut. For completeness we specify that, despite being a Valve game, Half-Life 2 servers on PS3 were managed by EA, as were those of Team Fortress 2. Both games are included in the Orange Box, which also includes Portal.

To the list above we can also add Battlefield 1943, Battlefield Bad Company and Battlefield Bad Company which will close the servers on December 8, 2023 although it is not yet reported on the EA support page. All three will also be removed from sale on April 28.