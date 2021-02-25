After a long time of waiting about the future of Titanfall, there is an interesting pronouncement. According to statements, EA will not hinder if Respawn wants to develop a new Titanfall. Respawn showed what it was capable of when it made Titanfall and especially with the sequel, which surpassed its predecessor by offering a great campaign. Over the years, we’ve had Apex Legends as a Battle Royale spin-off, but nothing new in the main series.

But there are many who have asked for a new installment of Titanfall if possible. With the declarations of the EA studio director, now we just have to know if Respawn wants to develop a new Titanfall. They are in charge of maintaining Apex Legends with constant updates, and a future second part of Jedi Fallen Order. Still, we’ve already had rumors that it was developing.

In a recent interview with IGN, Laura Meile, EA Studio Director, spoke about the future of Titanfall. He highlighted the success of the franchise, but said that the team will determine what the future holds for Apex and Titanfall. With the success of Apex Legends continuing to grow, it’s unclear what the future of Titanfall will be. The sequel didn’t get a huge release, but it has gained popularity over the years, so there is question whether Respawn wants to develop a new Titanfall.

“Apex takes place in the world of Titanfall and the Respawn team is incredibly proud of that legacy and brand. That team will determine what the future holds for Apex and Titanfall. I don’t believe in directing or telling game teams what to create, it has to come from the gaming community and the inspiration and motivation of the developers.

Perhaps Respawn is taking note of this from the current popularity of Titanfall 2, and be preparing for a third inning. Be that as it may, we will still have to wait to see if Respawn really wants to develop a new Titanfall.