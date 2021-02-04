Star Wars games are still in the news, as it turns out that EA has been brooding over future Star Wars games who will be in your charge. In addition to existing Star Wars titles like Battlefront and Jedi: Fallen Order, EA also wants to invest in creating new experiences in the future. During the company’s recent Q3 earnings report presentation, the topic of Star Wars was brought up, specifically asking what EA has planned for the future of IP.

While news of upcoming titles was unsurprisingly sealed, the company confirmed that it will invest in both existing and new IP in the future. The games of Star Wars have accounted for more than $ 3 billion in profits, and more than 52 million games sold, so they certainly won’t let go of the opportunity to prove that they can make the next best game in the Star Wars game series.

A new Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic game is in production

EA will look to offer a totally new experience in its next Star Wars games

Among some of the most important Star Wars series and games that have seen their origin within EA there are Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Galaxy of Heroes, Battlefront, Jedi: Fallen Order, and most recently Squadrons. EA should be expected to continue investing in those and some new experiences across all platforms for the future. The question was also raised about EA’s use of the Star Wars license now that it is not exclusive, and how other studios developing their own projects could hamper EA’s catalog.

“You should expect us to continue to invest in our Star Wars relationship. It has been very profitable, up to this point, more than $ 3 billion in net reserves, and we are excited about what we can do in the future. EA

The resurgence of Lucasfilm Games and the Ubisoft ad working on an open world Star Wars gameIt seems that Star Wars games have been a huge point of interest in the gaming world this year. It’s already been said that EA will be working on multiple Star Wars projects, but it’s great to know that it will be a mix of new and existing titles.