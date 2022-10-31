A few months ago the video game developer, EAannounced that they were working on a new Iron Man video game. Now it has just been revealed that the Tony Stark title will only be the first of three. Since the company established an agreement with Marvel to bring more heroes to consoles.

So far it is not known which of the EA studios will be in charge of working on the other two Marvel games. For now, only the Iron Man game has been confirmed, which will be developed by Motive Studios. The latter are responsible for giving us Star Wars Squadrons and soon the remake of dead space.

The statement from the company behind titles like Battlefield and Need for Speed ​​did not give more details about it. They simply limited themselves to saying that each of these games will have its own original story within the extensive universe of the publisher.

Before the announcement, speculation began to emerge about the Marvel heroes who could have their EA game. They may be concentrating on a few that haven’t been taken over by video games yet and have potential. Maybe in the future we will have an epic action title with Thor or one that goes a little bit towards horror with Ghost Rider. Hopefully they will surprise us with more news soon.

What other Marvel games are coming?

Marvel seems to be busy licensing its characters to different companies, including EA. For now we have on the way the video game of Midnight Sunswhich is planned for early next year. Notably 2023 will also be when Spider-Man 2 of Insomniac Games see the light.

Speaking of Insomniac, they’re also working on a solo adventure from WolverinesAlthough that doesn’t have a release date. A video game is also in development that will let us take control of Black Panther and Captain America. The latter is being developed by Skydance Media, who have the talent of the writer of the first three Uncharted.

With these upcoming titles, and those still unknown from EA, it seems like it’s a great time to be a fan of Marvel and video games. Many of them look promising and allowing different studios to put their ideas in can be a great opportunity for variety. Which hero do you think deserves their video game?

