The world of videogames can be somewhat privileged in some aspects, since there are always people who can try certain highly anticipated titles in advance, the first case is with the press and the second, to those who sell physical copies, thus breaking the embargo. . That is just the case of the long-awaited Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

The game’s own publisher, Electronic Arts, he has realized what is happening with the title, and for this reason he has made a small mention of those who are already playing his game at the moment. Mentioning that although not much can be done anymore, at least they don’t throw spoilers on the networks, since they want to surprise all the fans of the franchise.

No spoilers! ✋ We’re beyond excited for everyone to experience #StarWarsJediSurvivor this week! We ask that you please be mindful of others and avoid posting or sharing spoilers. And remember, BD is watching! pic.twitter.com/yjvjwGYvO5 — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) April 24, 2023

With the state of the industry today, it is likely that Star Wars nIn other words, it is the only one affected in a matter of being tested in advance, since it could happen with other long-awaited projects such as Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. However, for now it has not happened, but when the month of May comes you have to be careful.

Remember that the title is released on 28th of April in PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: VGC

editor’s note: It’s time to remove the phrase Star Wars from Twitter, otherwise we can spoil important things, more than anything history. The good thing is that the game is almost out.