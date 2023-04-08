Games IT’S ATin the future, they will be able to track the emotions of the players thanks to their performance in the game, and they will be able to use this to adapt the soundtrack to their mood, making it change on the spot and therefore making it more dynamic.

Online you can find the patent in which IT’S AT deals with these topics. One of the pages of this document lists the elements that will allow games to “read” the players’ emotions. Let’s take frustration as an example. To understand that the user is in this state, the artificial intelligence will take into account factors such as lack of kills, damage suffered, attempts to escape from combat. Thanks to these elements, the soundtrack will be able to adapt to the sensations of the player.

The patent in no way mentions currently existing hardware, such as for example Dualsense Of Playstation 5, which thanks to its functionality could understand the emotions that the wielder is feeling thanks to the extent of the pressure exerted. Other games implement similar, albeit rudimentary, technology. Final Fantasy 7 Remakefor example, features an accelerated soundtrack when fighting an enemy, or even in Spyro The Dragon Reignite Trilogy it is possible to select the “dynamic” setting for the music, which will be more adrenaline-pumping in racing and platforming sessions. Unlike what was done in the past, however, at the center of the project of IT’S AT the player is placed.