As announced, EA to open a new video game studio. It will be based in the Seattle area, and the best part is that it will be directed by former Monolith Productions director Kevin Stephens. According to EA, the new studio will be tasked with creating an open-world action-adventure game, a genre Stephens knows well thanks to being Monolith’s studio head during the production of Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

Although EA will open a new video game studio, the name of the study is still something to be resolved between Stephens and EA’s Senior Vice President and Group General Manager, Samantha Ryan. The two will partner again for the first time since the late 1990s, when they both worked at Monolith.

The news that EA will open a new video game studio is certainly interesting for the publisher’s future projects. As they themselves have said, this decision seeks to give more depth to their creative team. According to statements by Electronic Arts, Stephens is a great addition to the publisher for being exceptionally talented so they look forward to supporting him as he builds his team. As someone known for their open-world action-adventure games, there is a lot of future for this project.

The name of the studio, the final size, the exact nature of the kit it will produce, and whether or not it will allow remote workers outside of the Seattle area are still unknown. Nor has it been said whether this new study will work with an established IP. or create a totally new one. EA’s most recent open-world action-adventure game was Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which turned out pretty good.