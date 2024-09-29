For almost 30 years, soccer games created by EA were known as FIFA. However, after the relationship between these two companies came to an end, those responsible for Battlefield had to change the name of their games related to this sport, and they are now known as EA Sports FC. Although some people are still not used to this change, EA knows that this is natural.

In a recent interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, David Jackson, vice president of EA Sports, noted that it is natural for players to continue referring to EA Sport FC as FIFA. This does not bother the company and, fortunately, More and more players are starting to adopt this change. This is what he said about it:

“When you grow as much as we did, it’s inevitable. You could say that the name FIFA is very deep-rooted. It is normal to refer to something by its ‘proper name’. You don’t say you’re going to play ‘interactive football’ with your friends, you say you’re going to play ‘FIFA’. That is understandable and acceptable. We have seen that this position is changing. Especially among young people. 80% of users between 12 and 16 years old call it FC. It’s taken us a whole year, but now, looking at the search terms of people who want to download a high-quality mobile game, we’ve discovered that players use ‘FC’ and ‘FC Mobile’ to the same extent as they search ‘ FIFA Mobile’. This is incredibly fast in terms of branding. Within a year, he will be able to undermine the position [que tiene FIFA en búsquedas] or even overcome it. “We expect people will still refer to the product as ‘FIFA’ for a while, but we will continue to move forward and change the perception.”

As more and more time passes, people stopped knowing EA’s work as FIFAand they started calling it EA Sports FC or simply FC. This is a long process, but one that EA has no intention of overtaking. On related topics, here you can check our review of EA Sports FC 25. Likewise, a new FIFA game is already in development.

Via: La Gazzetta dello Sport