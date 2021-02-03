The new Battlefield has finally been confirmed by EA, and the full reveal is coming very soon. Battlefield is one of the multiplayer shooter games most loved by gamers. He was one of Call of Duty’s competitors for the throne of shooter games. However, as Call of Duty continues its sure march toward sovereignty, the Battlefield saga has been on hiatus for a few years. All in all, Battlefield is set to return this holiday season, with a new Battlefield that many details have yet to be confirmed.
Battlefield V launched in 2018, so a 2021 revamp is definitely necessary. For fans of the franchise, the wait has been, without a doubt, quite long. In fact, with the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War recently, many believed that news of the new Battlefield should come anytime in 2021. So it’s exciting that Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson announced that some news of the new Battlefield is on the way.
EA talks about the new Battlefield
Wilson promised that a new Battlefield would be ready for this holiday season. As is customary in the franchise, the game will feature massive and immersive battles. In addition to that, Wilson also said that the game will allow more players at a time than any other game in the previous series, lending credence to recent rumors about the new Battlefield. Fans can expect a full Battlefield reveal later this spring.
Speculations suggest that the new Battlefield won’t be Bad Company 3, although many hope it is. The Bad Company games did not sell as well as the main games in the series, specifically Battlefield 3, Battlefield 4 and Battlefield 1. However, we will have to wait for the official confirmation of what the new Battlefield will look like.
