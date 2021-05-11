EA Play Live, the publisher’s big annual announcement show, will be held this year on 22nd July.

That’s a month later than 2021’s digital-only E3 event, which is dated for 12th to 15th June.

EA has not been a major part of E3 for years, instead opting to hold its own EA Play events elsewhere. E3 is traditionally held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, while in recent years EA has housed its own show at the same time a few miles away up in Hollywood.

Still, EA Play has traditionally been held alongside E3, rather than a month later.

EA Play Live is coming back 22nd July. Save the date! pic.twitter.com/bEeX3tzel3 – EA UK (@electronicarts) May 11, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

This year’s nebulous digital E3 is said to include Nintendo, Microsoft, Capcom, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros., Koch Media, Square Enix, Sega and Bandai Namco, among others in some capacity.

As for EA Play Live, we’d expect a detailed look at the new Battlefield game – and hopefully some more detail on the next Dragon Age?