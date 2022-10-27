Although many of us continue to cling to physical games, the sales of various companies show that digital titles are more successful, something that increased substantially during the pandemic. Now, Today it has been revealed that EA stops selling physical copies in several countries in Europe.

According to a report by Games Wirtschaft, EA will no longer sell physical games in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Scandinavia. As a consequence, players in this market will only be able to purchase digital copies. This was what the German division of EA commented on it:

“The continued shift from physical products to digital downloads continues to have a negative impact on sales development. Revenue from digital downloads is not processed through EA, but through an affiliate.”

As a result, EA “will no longer generate any sales of bundled products.” The company has restructured its German business and eliminated local contracts to match the new business plan. Without a doubt, a movement that could benefit the company, but it is not entirely a pleasure for the players.

Without a doubt, sad news. While nothing stops players in these regions from ordering games from England, France, Italy, Spain, or another country in Europe that does sell physical games, this could backfire in the not-too-distant future.

