Some contents of EA Sports WRC they will be the exclusive prerogative of users subscribing to the service EA Playthe Electronic Arts service that grants access to a catalog of the company’s titles and other benefits.

Through the game’s official website we already knew that, as happens with EA Sports FC 24 and other company titles, even in Codemasters’ off-road racing game, EA Play subscribers will receive periodic in-game rewards and the ability to try the game for 5 hours before launch. So far nothing strange.

However during our test of EA Sports WRC we noticed that some Momentsor challenges that retrace the exploits of the most famous rally drivers in history in equally iconic settings, were blocked without a subscription.

Until now, the in-game advantages of the service have always concerned small extras, such as skins and exclusive bundles of cosmetic elements, but without ever imposing real limitations in terms of content. For this reason we asked Electronic Arts directly for clarification which was followed by the response of a company spokesperson who confirmed that some Moments and Rally Pass rewards they will be available exclusively to those with an active EA Play subscription.

“Yes, some Rally Pass Moments and rewards are exclusive to EA Play subscribers. Everything else is available to everyone.”