As promised, today EA presented the first official trailer, release date and details of EA Sports WRC. The new dirt racing game from Codemasters will be available from November 3, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam, EA App and Epic Games Store at the universal price of 49.99.
From the first official details we learn that the game was made with the help of the Unreal Engine and will present well 18 official venues of the FIA World Rally Championship and over 600km of asphalt, gravel and snow tracks.
Side cars we will find at the launch 10 vehicles of the WRC, WRC2 and WRC Junior of the present e 68 of the most iconic rally cars of the sport’s past, which will join the high-performance 4WD Rally1 hybrid cars.
An advanced driving model and Constructor mode
Codemasters promises a advanced dynamic driving system capable of offering the most realistic off-road driving experience ever, thanks to the feedback of drivers such as Jon Armstrong, game designer and champion of the European Rally Championship 3. Players will also be able to customize the driving system, making various changes according to their needs, while budding pilots can choose a configuration with simplified controls.
A particularly interesting feature of EA Sports WRC is the introduction of builder modethrough which it will be possible to create your own customized rally car, selecting the bodywork, mechanical parts and customizing the interior and exterior as desired.
By pre-ordering the standard edition of EA Sports WRC players will receive the following booking bonus:
- 3 days early access
- Ford, Toyota and Hyundai clothing and livery packages
- VIP rally pass for 5 game seasons
