As promised, today EA presented the first official trailer, release date and details of EA Sports WRC. The new dirt racing game from Codemasters will be available from November 3, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam, EA App and Epic Games Store at the universal price of 49.99.

From the first official details we learn that the game was made with the help of the Unreal Engine and will present well 18 official venues of the FIA ​​World Rally Championship and over 600km of asphalt, gravel and snow tracks.

Side cars we will find at the launch 10 vehicles of the WRC, WRC2 and WRC Junior of the present e 68 of the most iconic rally cars of the sport’s past, which will join the high-performance 4WD Rally1 hybrid cars.