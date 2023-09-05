Through the official page of the newly announced EA Sports WRC i have been disclosed PC version system requirements minimum and recommended ones of the new racing game from Codemasters, which we have listed below.
As we can see we are talking about fairly standard requirements if we consider the most recent productions and in particular those released only on current generation platforms as in the case of EA Sports WRC. 16GB of RAM, an RTX 2070 / RX 5700 XT graphics card, and a Ryzen 3700X or i5 10600K CPU are required for the recommended ones.
Minimum requirements:
- Operating system: Win10
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X / Intel i5 9600K
Memory: 8GB
Video Card: Nvidia GTX 1060 / Radeon RX Vega 56
DirectX: version 12
Free disk space: 80GB
Sound card: DirectX compatible
Recommended requirements:
- Operating system: Win10
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel i5 10600K
Memory: 16GB
Video Card: Nvidia RTX 2070 / Radeon RX 5700 XT
DirectX: version 12
Free disk space: 80GB
Sound card: DirectX compatible
EA Sports WRC arrives in November
EA Sports WRC was officially unveiled today by Electronic Arts along with the first official trailer. It will arrive on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 3rd.
Powered by Codemasters using the Unreal Engine, the game features 18 official FIA World Rally Championship venues and a fleet that includes 68 iconic cars from the history of Rallying and 10 vehicles from the WRC, WRC2 and WRC Junior. If that’s not enough for you then, with the Constructor mode you can create your own customized racing car, from engine and body to interior and exterior.
