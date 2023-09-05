Through the official page of the newly announced EA Sports WRC i have been disclosed PC version system requirements minimum and recommended ones of the new racing game from Codemasters, which we have listed below.

As we can see we are talking about fairly standard requirements if we consider the most recent productions and in particular those released only on current generation platforms as in the case of EA Sports WRC. 16GB of RAM, an RTX 2070 / RX 5700 XT graphics card, and a Ryzen 3700X or i5 10600K CPU are required for the recommended ones.

Minimum requirements:

Operating system: Win10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X / Intel i5 9600K

Memory: 8GB

Video Card: Nvidia GTX 1060 / Radeon RX Vega 56

DirectX: version 12

Free disk space: 80GB

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Recommended requirements: