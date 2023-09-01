EA Sports WRCthe EA game set in the world of rallying, would be arriving shortly according to a full-bodied leak, and that’s not the only interesting detail revealed by Insider Gaming’s Mike Straw.

Thanks to this substantial indiscretion, in fact, we have the release period, the platforms that will welcome the game at launch, the different versions of the title and even the price at the time of exit.

Let’s start from the fact that, according to this leak, the title is coming this november, precisely on November 3rd. Early access, available to those who have pre-ordered the “Champions Edition” of the title, will kick off on October 31st.

The standard edition of the title should cost, at launch, 49.99 euros: the leaker points out that, compared to the previous releases of the series, the launch price has dropped significantly.

The title will be available exclusively for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PCthe cover should depict, in all three cases, a roaring Ford Puma Rally1 M-sport on a snowy track in reference to the 2023 Swedish Rally.

In the sports field, EA is not limited to just FC 24: the football game is just one of the many sports simulators created by the team, which, in addition to WRC, also works on F1 24of which we hope to know more soon.