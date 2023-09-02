EA will reveal to the world in a few days EA Sports WRCthe new dirt racing game developed by Codemasters. Mark the date in your calendars: the official presentation is scheduled for Tuesday 5 September 2023 at 16:58 Italian.
For the occasion will be shown the first official trailer of the game, which you can view directly in the player below on the date and time indicated or directly via the EA Sports WRC YouTube channel.
Clearly from the movie it is reasonable to expect the first gameplay sequences and important details such as release date, reference platforms, editions and prices. Information that in reality may have already been revealed in advance by the well-known leaker bill-kun.
EA Sports WRC, the details leaked on the net
According to Deep Throat sources, EA Sports WRC should land on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 3, 2023with the ability to start playing as early as October 31 with early access guaranteed by the Champions Edition.
The latter will include the contents of Seasons 1 – 5 that will take place after the launch and a three-month subscription to WRC+, the streaming service that allows you to experience all the rounds of the World Rally Championship live or in a deferred format on a wide range of devices, from PC to smart TV.
Clearly these are all details to be taken with a grain of salt, pending the official announcement scheduled for next week.
