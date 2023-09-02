EA will reveal to the world in a few days EA Sports WRCthe new dirt racing game developed by Codemasters. Mark the date in your calendars: the official presentation is scheduled for Tuesday 5 September 2023 at 16:58 Italian.

For the occasion will be shown the first official trailer of the game, which you can view directly in the player below on the date and time indicated or directly via the EA Sports WRC YouTube channel.

Clearly from the movie it is reasonable to expect the first gameplay sequences and important details such as release date, reference platforms, editions and prices. Information that in reality may have already been revealed in advance by the well-known leaker bill-kun.