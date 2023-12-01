EA Sports WRC: an engine change for the worse?

UK developer Codemasters has a rich 37-year history of racing games, with its own EGO Engine used to create every flavor of racing game you could imagine. From the tarmac racing in F1 and Grid to the off-road thrills of Dirt and the more realistic Dirt Rally, it has every base covered. But the times are changing, and so is the technology. In 2020, Dirt 5 switched to an evolved form of the Onrush engine instead – to great success – while this year the launch of EA Sports WRC sees a more radical break with the studio deploying Unreal Engine 4.

This fascinating transition raises some questions. Have the visuals truly benefited from the change? In comparison to the likes of Dirt Rally 2.0 – an EGO Engine title that was handled by the very same team in 2019, is the rally experience of EA WRC improved? And how does it run today on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, S and PC? That’s what we’ve aimed to find out with testing on all four platforms.

The official reason for the engine change, based on developer interviews, is to allow for larger circuits. In EA Sports WRC it’s possible to map out rally routes of up to 30km in length. Seemingly there was a size limit with its own EGO Engine tech, and Unreal Engine 4 allows the team to break through this barrier. And no doubt, the jump to Unreal Engine also allows Codemasters to reap certain benefits native to the tech like platform scalability and Epic’s TAAU upscaler. Plus, it’s clear that WRC makes for a good test-bed to see if the engine is suitable future games.

Here’s the full breakdown of EA WRC in video form, covering current-gen consoles and PC.

While the rendering technology has changed with the new engine, the team’s existing multi-surface handling model and car physics are still in place. It’s also worth underlining that Codemasters opted for the older Unreal Engine 4 first, rather than going for UE5 with all its latest features. As such, the likes of Lumen and Nanite are off the cards in EA Sports WRC, a shame given each technology has a lot of potential for a racing title. Also curious is the platform choice: EA Sports WRC is only available for the current console generation this time, comprising of PS5, Xbox Series X, Series S – plus PC.

The turnout for EA Sports WRC’s visuals are very mixed. To be blunt, the upgrade over 2019’s Dirt Rally 2.0 isn’t always evident, and at times it takes a backwards step in image quality and frame-rates. Chiefly, it’s a shame there’s no push for ray tracing features here – and nor is there a 120Hz mode on PS5 or Xbox Series X, as we have in Codemaster’s F1 23 which still runs on the EGO Engine. The game does however support AMD’s FSR 2 and Nvidia’s DLSS 3 image upscaling and frame generation on PC at least, in a way to help with the high demands of VR support. Otherwise, the result is not always a clear progressive step forward.

Perhaps the most obvious point of comparison is Dirt Rally 2.0 – the team’s last EGO engine rally title. In booting Dirt Rally 2.0 today on an Xbox Series It’s in the way light hits polished car bodies, the way tires leave imprints in the mud and even the high density of grass in the New Zealand stage. The mud build-up on cars, damage deformation and the glare of the sun are all well represented. Certainly tracks are not as expansive as its latest rally effort, but the game runs at a locked 4K 60fps on Series X – neither of which is quite the case with EA Sports WRC.