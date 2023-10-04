Electronic Arts has released a gameplay videos Of EA Sports WRC , the new driving game developed by the former Codemasters. It is a ten-minute film, in which the gameplay is shown in purity, that is, it is possible to see different circuits on which you will race in the final version, framed by the different viewing modes included in the game; therefore from the dashboard, from the bonnet, in the classic third-person view and others. Let’s see it:

The video

EA Sports WRC is officially licensed by WRC, for the first time in a game Electronic Arts. Previously the WRCs were in the hands of Nacon.

The PC version of EA Sports WRC will support all types of control systems, including steering wheels and pedals, wide-screen monitors, NVIDIA’s DLSS and AMD’s FSR at launch, and VR headsets. Virtual reality support will be exclusive to PC.

The game was developed using Unreal Engine and will be protected by Denuvo, so as to shield the launch days from piracy. To play it you have to wait until November 3, 2023, when we will see it on PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5.