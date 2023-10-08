EA Sports UFC 5 is the protagonist of an interesting video which presents the new, spectacular graphics of the game, powered by the powerful Frostbite Engine and characterized by a degree of realism unprecedented for the series.

As you may remember, last month we previewed EA Sports UFC 5 and were shown the profound work of aesthetic renewal brought by the developers, who aim to establish new standards with this episode.

From the animations to the effects, from the physics to the rendering of the wounds, finally passing through the television-style presentation and the creation of the arena and the audience, all the visual aspects of the game have undergone a major upgrade.