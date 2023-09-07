EA Sports UFC 5 has a trailer official and one exit date, set for October 27th only on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The new episode of the series, driven by the powerful Frostbite, aims to take advantage of the new generation consoles to offer us a visual sector of great impact.

A few days after the announcement of the cover athletes, EA Sports UFC 5 reveals itself in its contents and prerogatives, confirming the great ambition of a combat simulator that Dana White defined “the most realistic MMA experience that fans can get outside of the Octagon.”

Those who pre-order the Deluxe Edition of the game will be able to receive bonus fighters Fedor Emelianenko, Muhammad AliMike Tyson and many others.