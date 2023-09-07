EA Sports UFC 5 has a trailer official and one exit date, set for October 27th only on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The new episode of the series, driven by the powerful Frostbite, aims to take advantage of the new generation consoles to offer us a visual sector of great impact.
A few days after the announcement of the cover athletes, EA Sports UFC 5 reveals itself in its contents and prerogatives, confirming the great ambition of a combat simulator that Dana White defined “the most realistic MMA experience that fans can get outside of the Octagon.”
Those who pre-order the Deluxe Edition of the game will be able to receive bonus fighters Fedor Emelianenko, Muhammad AliMike Tyson and many others.
They say about the game
“UFC 5 delivers an extremely realistic fighting experience, harnessing the power of the Frostbite engine,” said Nate McDonald, lead producer of EA Sports UFC 5.
“From our Real Impact System, which helps maximize the power of the hardware’s generational leap, to the improved lighting, detailed characters, strand-based hair and facial animation system, every aspect has been improved. Our Partnering with UFC offers an unprecedented and authentic interactive MMA experience.”
“UFC 5 captures all the sweat, blood and effort it takes to be successful in the Octagon,” Volkanovski said. “Believe me, the level of immersion EA SPORTS has recreated with this game is the ultimate representation of the sport.”
