The first ones have arrived reviews from the international press For EA Sports UFC 5 , the new iteration of the MMA simulator arrived today on PS5 and Xbox Series For the moment the general sentiment is positive as demonstrated by votes assigned, although numerous newspapers are missing from the appeal.

At the time of writing EA Sports UFC 5 has one average grade of 80 both on Metacric and OpenCritic.

As we have seen, there were editors who were absolutely satisfied with the game, so much so that they awarded it a 90/100. This is the case of Tanner Smith of IGN, who describes it as “the best MMA game ever made”, thanks to its next-gen graphics sector and renewed mechanics which mark a clear step forward compared to the past. Simon Sayers of PlayStation Universe was also of the same opinion, praising the boundless roster of over 300 fighters and the large number of game modes capable of entertaining the player.

On the contrary, Game Revolution awarded a less flattering 60/100, stating that despite the graphic improvements and the new system of realistic cuts and bruises, the game offers well few new features compared to the predecessorresting on his laurels as the only exponent of the genre.