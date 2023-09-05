Electronic Arts has revealed the athletes which we will find on cover Of EA Sports UFC 5, the new episode of the officially licensed simulation series Ultimate Fighting Championship. Well, this year there will be three:

Valentina Shevchenko and Alexander Volkanovsky on the cover of the standard edition.

on the cover of the standard edition. Israel Adesanya on the cover of the Deluxe Edition.

Officially announced in July, EA Sports UFC 5 will be presented in detail on September 7 at 17.00: we will find out what the novelty of this first chapter developed exclusively for current generation consoles.

Also on September 7 will be announced the exit date official game and the first materials will be published, which will finally show the visual rendering of this renewed combat experience.